    Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

      Philips Avent Natural Response Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece

      SCY673/01

      Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

      Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby's unique drinking rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. Finding the right teat is important. See more below.

      Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

      A teat that works like a breast*

      • 1 Bottle
      • 260 ml (9 oz)
      • Variable Flow 3 Teat
      • 3-6 m
      No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

      No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

      The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

      Easy to hold even for little hands

      Easy to hold even for little hands

      The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

      Finding the right teat is important

      Finding the right teat is important

      If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

      Natural latch on with the breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on with the breast-shaped teat

      The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

      Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

      Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

      The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

      Choose the right teat flow for your baby

      Choose the right teat flow for your baby

      Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

      Same products, new navigation

      Same products, new navigation

      We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the teat that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from your baby's mouth or your baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this change, you may receive either style of pack.

      Designed to reduce feeding issues

      Designed to reduce feeding issues

      The AirFree vent is designed to offer extra protection against feeding issues by preventing air from getting into your little one's tummy whilst feeding in an upright position

      Compatible across the Philips Avent range

      Compatible across the Philips Avent range

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

      Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

      Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly, as AirFree vent is a single piece.

      Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

      Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural Response bottles and teats are made of BPA free* material. Plus, all the Natural Response teats are made out of soft silicone.

      Be patient as your baby adjusts

      Be patient as your baby adjusts

      Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA-free*

      • What is included

        AirFree vent
        1  pcs
        260 ml (9 oz) Baby Bottle
        1  pcs
        Medium Teat
        1 pcs

      • Functions

        Teat Features
        • Natural latch on
        • No-drip design
        • Soft and flexible

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Reviews

      • The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast
      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      We take responsibility for our impact

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

