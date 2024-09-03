If you are looking for the perfect gift for new parents from a trusted brand, don’t look further. This is the perfect gift from a trusted brand, top quality, and well-made. You will find everything that you need in the box to feed your baby. In the box, you will find 2x 125 ml bottles, 2x 260 ml bottles, 2x anti-colic valves, a brush, and a dummy. 125 ml bottle is perfect for the newborn and 260 ml bottle will do the job later. Anti-colic valves will prevent air from entering your baby’s tummy, reducing the risk of colic and gas. Brush is fantastic, it makes cleaning the bottles very easy. Don’t forget about the dummy – it could be a lifesaver, and our newborn likes it very much. Enough technicalities let’s talk about our experience. Our daughter is 11 days old now and we have been using this set since day one. I can say only positive things so far as we absolutely love this set. The bottleneck is wide, which makes filling and cleaning it very easy. So far, our baby’s tummy is really happy, and we didn’t notice gas building up. From what we heard and saw, we do believe she does like the natural shape of the nipple and the flow is perfect, not too much, just enough – like feeding from the breast. So far – no spills from the bottles, which indicates it is really well made and the seal does the job. Have to mention we tested 3 different brands of dummies and our daughter chose the one from this kit. Most likely size and shape are perfect for her. Overall we are very happy with this set and highly recommend it for all parents.