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  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

-20% discount with code: WBFW26

Philips Avent Natural ResponseBottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

SCD657/11

4.7
| (66) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby's unique drinking rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. Finding the right teat is important. See more below.
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WBFW26
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast*

Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

  • 4 Bottles

  • Bottle brush

  • ultra soft soother

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Choose the right teat flow for your baby

Choose the right teat flow for your baby

Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

Same products, new navigation

Same products, new navigation

We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the teat that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from your baby's mouth or your baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this change, you may receive either style of pack.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

66

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

3

03/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brillant features you wouldn’t want anything else

Brillant I thought it was just going to be a camera but it plays songs and settles the children. Perfect view and clear if your going to get a baby monitor this is what you need

Pros

Brillant

Cons

Can’t fault

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

29/08/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great bottles!

I had the same brand with my first born as my newborn now, and they are still just as good as they were 10 years ago. My baby loves them, she drinks out from them very comfortably havent had any issus with colic as of yet and shes 1 half months old now. She loves the dummy also! The bottle cleaner has also really come in handy cleaning the bottles, it isnt the best of brushes as still get residue ive noticed but bit more scrubbing and nice and clean. Great size bottles for newborn and few months older, differentflow teets also. Overall very happy with the bottles.

Pros

Great for colic. Bottles the best and dummy is perfect!

Cons

Not the best brush.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

29/08/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby gift set is a perfect start

Hello Phillips Tester Team, we want to express our heartfelt thanks for allowing us to be a part of this experience and for sharing your wonderful products with us. Regarding the Baby Gift Set, we find the presentation to be delightful, making it a wonderful start to our parenting journey. The bottles come with clear instructions for first-time use and care between uses, which is very helpful. The included brush is a great tool to ensure the bottles are thoroughly cleaned before sterilization. Our baby seems to have no trouble transitioning between the bottle and breastfeeding, which is such a relief for us, as we were concerned about this preference. The bottles are easy to clean, show no signs of staining, and appear to be quite durable. The variety of sizes is perfect for different needs. We were pleasantly surprised by the dummy as well! We would love to continue participating in any future testing programs you may have. Thank you once again! Best, Carlos and Ewe.

Pros

Easy to clean, child love it, happy wife :)

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast