2 year warranty
Save 20%
4 Bottles
Bottle brush
ultra soft soother
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.
We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the teat that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from your baby's mouth or your baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this change, you may receive either style of pack.
4.7
of 5
66
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Staceylou
03/09/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brillant features you wouldn’t want anything else
Brillant I thought it was just going to be a camera but it plays songs and settles the children. Perfect view and clear if your going to get a baby monitor this is what you need
Pros
Brillant
Cons
Can’t fault
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Kirstlou94
29/08/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great bottles!
I had the same brand with my first born as my newborn now, and they are still just as good as they were 10 years ago. My baby loves them, she drinks out from them very comfortably havent had any issus with colic as of yet and shes 1 half months old now. She loves the dummy also! The bottle cleaner has also really come in handy cleaning the bottles, it isnt the best of brushes as still get residue ive noticed but bit more scrubbing and nice and clean. Great size bottles for newborn and few months older, differentflow teets also. Overall very happy with the bottles.
Pros
Great for colic. Bottles the best and dummy is perfect!
Cons
Not the best brush.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Crodo
29/08/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Baby gift set is a perfect start
Hello Phillips Tester Team, we want to express our heartfelt thanks for allowing us to be a part of this experience and for sharing your wonderful products with us. Regarding the Baby Gift Set, we find the presentation to be delightful, making it a wonderful start to our parenting journey. The bottles come with clear instructions for first-time use and care between uses, which is very helpful. The included brush is a great tool to ensure the bottles are thoroughly cleaned before sterilization. Our baby seems to have no trouble transitioning between the bottle and breastfeeding, which is such a relief for us, as we were concerned about this preference. The bottles are easy to clean, show no signs of staining, and appear to be quite durable. The variety of sizes is perfect for different needs. We were pleasantly surprised by the dummy as well! We would love to continue participating in any future testing programs you may have. Thank you once again! Best, Carlos and Ewe.
Pros
Easy to clean, child love it, happy wife :)
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast