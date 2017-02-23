2 year warranty
Discontinued
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
4.3
of 5
60
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great for small drinks
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ken87
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Jaffro86
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle