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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic+ baby bottle

SCF560/17

4.4
| (113) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic+ bottle's Airflex venting system and textured teat are designed to minimise feeding interruptions and discomfort. With the integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Designed for uninterrupted feeding

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 1 Bottle

  • 4 oz/125 ml

  • Newborn flow teat

  • 0m+

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

60% less fussing at night*

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

113

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Its very useful and good performance.

My litle girl realy like this bottles. Its very easy to use and easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF686/17 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF686/17 Classic baby bottle

09/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Super fijne fles

Super fijne fles! De baby drinkt heel goed sinds we deze fles gebruiken. Hiervoor spuugde de baby best veel en met gebruik van de anti-colic fles is dit echt een heel stuk verminderd, wat heel fijn is voor ons maar ook zeker voor de baby!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles

09/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Super fijne fles!

Super fijne fles! De baby drinkt heel goed sinds we deze fles gebruiken. Hiervoor spuugde de baby best veel en met gebruik van de anti-colic fles is dit echt een heel stuk verminderd, wat heel fijn is voor ons maar ook zeker voor de baby!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.

  2. Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.

  3. What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.