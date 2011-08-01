Search terms
Good feeding, good sleeping
With the Philips AVENT Classic teat, your baby controls milk flow, which can help reduce overeating and spit-up. The unique skirt flexes to allow air into the bottle and promotes healthy, active feeding and reduces fussing** and colic.***
Unique skirt on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby for more comfort.
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant feeding bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips AVENT Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.
The unique two-piece anti-colic system consists of the Philips AVENT teat and adapter ring. As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
This teat is made from silicone - a BPA-free* material
The Philips AVENT Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs.
We advise to use Philips AVENT Classic teat only with the Philips AVENT Classic bottle.
