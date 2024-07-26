2 year warranty
Classic
Thick Feed
6m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
3.9
of 5
34
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Superdaddy1987
26/07/2024
Nederland
Deze speen is alleen geschikt voor dikke pap!
Mijn zoontje heeft since zijn geboorte uit de Philips avent anti-colic flessen gedronken, echt een top product, je moet uiteraard wel de juiste maat speen voor je kind nemen, wij zijn met 0 begonnen, hij is nu 10 maanden oud en drinkt uitstekend uit deze 6+ speen die geschikt voor dikke pap, let op, als je kind de 6 maanden heeft bereikt maar NOG GEEN dikke pap drinkt, dan moet je de ORANJE 6+ speen gebruiken (met 4 mini gaatjes), die is geschikt voor dunne pap, deze DONKER BLAUW 6+ is alleen voor dikke pap!
Pros
Top product, alle maten vanaf geboorte beschikbaar, en het anti-colic ventiel is ook een mooi ontwerp
Cons
Philips mag iets beter aanduiden welke maten allemaal beschikbaar zijn, en ook het verschil tussen de verschillende producten van Avent, niet altijd duidelijk... Maar als je goed kijkt en onderzoekt kom je er wel uit :)
This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen
This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen
Delftveld
09/11/2021
Nederland
Super fijne fles
Super fijne fles! De baby drinkt heel goed sinds we deze fles gebruiken. Hiervoor spuugde de baby best veel en met gebruik van de anti-colic fles is dit echt een heel stuk verminderd, wat heel fijn is voor ons maar ook zeker voor de baby!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen
Retrix
09/11/2021
Nederland
Speen werkt uitstekend
De speen doet wat het moet doen. Echt aanzienlijk minder last van lucht waardoor krampjes en reflux niet meer voorkomen. Boeren nog wel maar duidelijk stukken minder. Deze speen heeft echter wel een te grote opening. Is echt meer voor de dikkere substanties. Maar dan zijn er gelukkig wel andere maten verkrijgbaar.
Pros
Aanzienlijk minder lucht (geen krampjes, reflux)
Cons
Grote opening echt voor dikkere substanties
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Following EU directive (2011/8/EU)