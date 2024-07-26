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  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping

Philips AventTeat

SCF636/27

3.9
| (34) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Good feeding, good sleeping
With the Philips AVENT Classic teat, your baby controls milk flow, which can help reduce overeating and spit-up. The unique skirt flexes to allow air into the bottle and promotes healthy, active feeding and reduces fussing** and colic.***
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

Good feeding, good sleeping

  • Classic

  • Thick Feed

  • 6m+

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

60% less fussing at night*

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

34

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

26/07/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Deze speen is alleen geschikt voor dikke pap!

Mijn zoontje heeft since zijn geboorte uit de Philips avent anti-colic flessen gedronken, echt een top product, je moet uiteraard wel de juiste maat speen voor je kind nemen, wij zijn met 0 begonnen, hij is nu 10 maanden oud en drinkt uitstekend uit deze 6+ speen die geschikt voor dikke pap, let op, als je kind de 6 maanden heeft bereikt maar NOG GEEN dikke pap drinkt, dan moet je de ORANJE 6+ speen gebruiken (met 4 mini gaatjes), die is geschikt voor dunne pap, deze DONKER BLAUW 6+ is alleen voor dikke pap!

Pros

Top product, alle maten vanaf geboorte beschikbaar, en het anti-colic ventiel is ook een mooi ontwerp

Cons

Philips mag iets beter aanduiden welke maten allemaal beschikbaar zijn, en ook het verschil tussen de verschillende producten van Avent, niet altijd duidelijk... Maar als je goed kijkt en onderzoekt kom je er wel uit :)

This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen

This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen

09/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Super fijne fles

Super fijne fles! De baby drinkt heel goed sinds we deze fles gebruiken. Hiervoor spuugde de baby best veel en met gebruik van de anti-colic fles is dit echt een heel stuk verminderd, wat heel fijn is voor ons maar ook zeker voor de baby!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen

09/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Speen werkt uitstekend

De speen doet wat het moet doen. Echt aanzienlijk minder last van lucht waardoor krampjes en reflux niet meer voorkomen. Boeren nog wel maar duidelijk stukken minder. Deze speen heeft echter wel een te grote opening. Is echt meer voor de dikkere substanties. Maar dan zijn er gelukkig wel andere maten verkrijgbaar.

Pros

Aanzienlijk minder lucht (geen krampjes, reflux)

Cons

Grote opening echt voor dikkere substanties

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF636/27 Anti-colic-speen

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Following EU directive (2011/8/EU)