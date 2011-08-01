Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    AVENT Teat

    SCF636/27
    AVENT
    • Good feeding, good sleeping Good feeding, good sleeping Good feeding, good sleeping
      AVENT Teat

      SCF636/27
      Good feeding, good sleeping

      With the Philips AVENT Classic teat, your baby controls milk flow, which can help reduce overeating and spit-up. The unique skirt flexes to allow air into the bottle and promotes healthy, active feeding and reduces fussing** and colic.***

      AVENT Teat

      Good feeding, good sleeping

      With the Philips AVENT Classic teat, your baby controls milk flow, which can help reduce overeating and spit-up. The unique skirt flexes to allow air into the bottle and promotes healthy, active feeding and reduces fussing** and colic.***

        Good feeding, good sleeping

        Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

        • Classic
        • Thick Feed
        • 6m+

        Easy latch on due to the unique skirt on the teat

        Unique skirt on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby for more comfort.

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing**

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant feeding bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips AVENT Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.

        Unique two-piece anti-colic system

        The unique two-piece anti-colic system consists of the Philips AVENT teat and adapter ring. As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

        BPA free* teat

        This teat is made from silicone - a BPA-free* material

        Different flow rate teats available

        The Philips AVENT Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs.

        Compatible with Classic bottle

        We advise to use Philips AVENT Classic teat only with the Philips AVENT Classic bottle.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          Teat
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Soft, Thick Feed Teat
          2  pcs

        • Design

          Teat design
          • Unique skirt
          • Easy latch on

        • Teat

          Flow speed
          Fast flow
          Holes
          Slot hole
          Months
          6m+

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easy latch on
          • Promotes teat acceptance
          Teat
          Flexes to feeding rhythm
          Anti-colic valve
          Two piece anti-colic system

            • Following EU directive (2011/8/EU)
            • *A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
            • **A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an AVENT bottle showed less fussing than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

