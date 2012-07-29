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  • Baby's first step to using a cup
  • Baby's first step to using a cup

Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bottle to first trainer cup

SCF625/01

3.9
| (12) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Baby's first step to using a cup
The Philips Avent Bottle to First Cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Cup with soft spout

Baby's first step to using a cup

  • 125 ml/ 4 oz

Soft spout

Soft spout

Designed for delicate gums

Includes training handles

Add handles to the familiar bottle and teat your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently

Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

12

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

4

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great starter cup

This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great starter cup

This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

12/06/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great little cup!

this is a great first cup (eventhough we are still using it now!) It is just the perfect size and comes with handles that fits your other bottles too. You can buy more soft spouts for it, as they may change colour with carrots - as most of them do !!! What is in carrots...? Overall a great little cup!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 