Baby's first step to using a cup
The Philips Avent Bottle to First Cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Designed for delicate gums
This product contains 0% BPA
Add handles to the familiar bottle and teat your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
Product Dimensions and weight
