    Philips Avent

    Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

    SCF625/01
    Avent
    Avent
    • Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup
      Philips Avent Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

      SCF625/01
      Baby's first step to using a cup

      The Philips Avent Bottle to First Cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

      Baby's first step to using a cup

      The Philips Avent Bottle to First Cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently. See all benefits

        Baby's first step to using a cup

        Cup with soft spout

        • 125 ml/ 4 oz
        Soft spout

        Soft spout

        Designed for delicate gums

        0% BPA Product

        0% BPA Product

        This product contains 0% BPA

        Includes training handles

        Add handles to the familiar bottle and teat your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bottle to 1st trainer cup
          1  pcs
          Trainer handles
          1  pcs
          Soft spout
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          4 months +

        • Product Dimensions and weight

          Depth
          60  mm
          Height
          130  mm
          Length
          110  mm
          Weight
          89  g

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

