Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
This Classic+ trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. With easy-to-hold handles, your baby will be able to drink independently from the familiar teat. See all benefits
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.
Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently
