2 year warranty
Discontinued
Classic+
4m+
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.
.
Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently
3.9
of 5
12
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
alwaysthinkin
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great starter cup
This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great starter cup
This product is great especially if you used the avent bottles as the parts are interchangeable. Great design easy to clean and doesn't spill
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
IrishBetty
12/06/2011
United Kingdom
great little cup!
this is a great first cup (eventhough we are still using it now!) It is just the perfect size and comes with handles that fits your other bottles too. You can buy more soft spouts for it, as they may change colour with carrots - as most of them do !!! What is in carrots...? Overall a great little cup!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.