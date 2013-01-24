Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Avent

    Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

    SCF625/02
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

      SCF625/02
      Find support for this product

      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      This Classic+ trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. With easy-to-hold handles, your baby will be able to drink independently from the familiar teat. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £4.99
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      This Classic+ trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. With easy-to-hold handles, your baby will be able to drink independently from the familiar teat. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all trainer-cups

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

        • Classic+
        • 4m+
        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible, excluding glass bottles and Grown Up Cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        This cup is made from BPA-free material

        This cup is made from BPA-free material

        This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.

        Easy to grip, removable handles

        Easy to grip, removable handles

        Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Bottle to 1st trainer cup
          1  pcs
          Snap on hygienic cap
          1  pcs
          Soft, Medium Flow Teat
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          4 months +

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA-free*
          • Polypropylene
          Teat
          • BPA-free*
          • Silicone

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          130 x 110 x 60  mm
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          6  pcs
          Product weight
          0.09  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount