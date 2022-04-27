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Philips AventSCF810/24 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

SCF810/24

4.6
| (121) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
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Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.

Teat stays full of milk, not air

Teat stays full of milk, not air

Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. How? A valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up as your baby drinks, allowing uninterrupted feeding. This can help reduce colic, gas, spit-up and burping.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

121

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

27/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Avent Anti -colic airfree bottle

I highly recommend this bottle for fussy babies and the new design works surprisingly well. Baby was happy after each feed. It was easy and quick to assamble and clean the bottles after each use. Would buy again

Pros

shape could be a little more modern

Cons

all in all good design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

26/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This new bottle really reduced her fussing time.

This is a fantastic product, both for us parents and our baby girl. It reduced her fussing times by up to half and she sleeps much better at night. The nipple shaped teat worked like a dream, as we were struggling with current products on the market. I would highly recommend this bottle for any parent.

Pros

Flexible nipple like teat, reduced fussing time

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

26/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Anti-Colic Bottles

Best of all anti-colic bottles I have come into contact with. Our baby cried a lot because of colic, we used many anti-colic bottles from different brands but with no great results until we used the Philips Avent anti-colic bottle, baby stopped crying and all is well. The bottle is perfectly designed and the baby drinks all the milk without any problems. I would like to thank Philips for what they do and for the contribution they bring to our family life and for making our lives healthier and less stressful. I highly recommend the Avent Anti-Colic bottle, there is no better bottle on the market

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

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