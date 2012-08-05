2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 Bottles
4 oz/125 ml
Newborn flow teat
0m+
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.
Five different teat flow rates are available.
4.1
of 5
17
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
sarski76
05/08/2012
United Kingdom
Feeding made easy
I am really impressed with these bottles, I had been given another make of bottle to use which was ok, but I find that these bottles are so much better. I found that for me they were easy to hold, nice and dainty, and the milk came out easily and satisfied my litle one. Fue to the design and size easily fitted in my change bag and hardly takes up any room. A defo thumbs up from me and my daughter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
effcheto
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
brilliant
very nice product .... simply brilliant...........
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
MUMMYMAGM
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
fab bottle
this bottle is easy to use , easy to clean and easy for baby to get the milk without too much coming out at once - RECOMMENDED! especially if moving on from breast feeding.
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.