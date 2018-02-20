2 year warranty
Discontinued
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
4.4
of 5
113
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
TomaszKowal
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Its very useful and good performance.
My litle girl realy like this bottles. Its very easy to use and easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/17 Classic baby bottle
Delftveld
09/11/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Super fijne fles
Super fijne fles! De baby drinkt heel goed sinds we deze fles gebruiken. Hiervoor spuugde de baby best veel en met gebruik van de anti-colic fles is dit echt een heel stuk verminderd, wat heel fijn is voor ons maar ook zeker voor de baby!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles
Delftveld
09/11/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Super fijne fles!
Super fijne fles! De baby drinkt heel goed sinds we deze fles gebruiken. Hiervoor spuugde de baby best veel en met gebruik van de anti-colic fles is dit echt een heel stuk verminderd, wat heel fijn is voor ons maar ook zeker voor de baby!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles