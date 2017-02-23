2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 Bottles
4 oz/125 ml
Newborn flow teat
0m+
Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.3
of 5
60
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great for small drinks
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ken87
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Jaffro86
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.