Good feeding, good sleeping
Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behaviour in babies. The Philips AVENT Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.** See all benefits
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.
Five different teat flow rates are available.
The Philips Avent feeding bottle consists of only three components for ease of cleaning and has a dome cap for hygienic storage and transportation. In a randomised clinical trial the design of the Philips Avent bottle was compared with another leading brand over a 12-month period. The maternal satisfaction in terms of ease of cleaning (p=0.0.0.04) and ease of assembly (p=0.02) was significantly better with the Philips Avent bottle.
This BPA-Free bottle is made of honey-coloured PES material for extra durability
