2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
11 oz/330 ml
Variable flow nipple
3m+
Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.4
of 5
113
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
TomaszKowal
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Its very useful and good performance.
My litle girl realy like this bottles. Its very easy to use and easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF686/17 Classic baby bottle
Delftveld
09/11/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Super fijne fles
Super fijne fles! De baby drinkt heel goed sinds we deze fles gebruiken. Hiervoor spuugde de baby best veel en met gebruik van de anti-colic fles is dit echt een heel stuk verminderd, wat heel fijn is voor ons maar ook zeker voor de baby!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles
Delftveld
09/11/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Super fijne fles!
Super fijne fles! De baby drinkt heel goed sinds we deze fles gebruiken. Hiervoor spuugde de baby best veel en met gebruik van de anti-colic fles is dit echt een heel stuk verminderd, wat heel fijn is voor ons maar ook zeker voor de baby!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF816/17 Anti-colic-babyfles
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.