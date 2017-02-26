2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 Bottles
9 oz/260 ml
Slow flow teat
1m+
Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.3
of 5
126
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
gshaw
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.
A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great product and easy to adapt to
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Lozzy02
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
Fabulous product
My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.