Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Classic baby bottle
Discontinued
Support
SCF683/37
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (12)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Performance (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Should there be air bubbles in the bottle during feeding?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Anti-colic baby bottle teats with anti-colic valve
Anti-colic baby bottle teats for a fast flow
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
Teat
Bottle and teat brush
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you