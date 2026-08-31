2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF683/07
Baby's first step to using a cup
Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips Avent bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout
260 ml/9 oz
Variable Flow Teat
Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently
Replace the teat with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums
Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the teat with the soft, non-spill drinking spout
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.