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Philips AventBaby Bottle Trainer Kit

SCF683/07

Baby's first step to using a cup

Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips Avent bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy-grip handles for bottles

Baby's first step to using a cup

  • 260 ml/9 oz

  • Variable Flow Teat

Easy to grip, removable handles

Easy to grip, removable handles

Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

Soft non-spill drinking spout

Soft non-spill drinking spout

Replace the teat with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums

Replace teat with the soft spout

Replace teat with the soft spout

Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the teat with the soft, non-spill drinking spout

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  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 