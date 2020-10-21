2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF683/07
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Which Philips Avent original Natural teat suits my baby best?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Why is the bottle not transparent?
Is this product recyclable?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair