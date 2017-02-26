My daughter is very fussy, and initially didn't take to these bottles very well but after a couple of goes she took to them great. Having only used one other manufacturer, I can honestly say these are so much better, combined with the Philips steamer, they are great. The teat is good quality and the bottles even though they are thin, they are very strong and well up for the job in hand. The first bottles I used gave me cramp in my hand but these are so nice to hold, they are also so light. The bottles are also so much easier to clean, the collar seems to be larger than normal which makes the brush go in so much easier. I actually think that my daughter seems to enjoy these bottles more as she does not seem to be sucking as much for the milk. an overall pleasure to use, they are certainly recommended from me.