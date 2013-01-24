Only three components for ease of cleaning

The Philips Avent feeding bottle consists of only three components for ease of cleaning and has a dome cap for hygienic storage and transportation. In a randomised clinical trial the design of the Philips Avent bottle was compared with another leading brand over a 12-month period. The maternal satisfaction in terms of ease of cleaning (p=0.0.0.04) and ease of assembly (p=0.02) was significantly better with the Philips Avent bottle.