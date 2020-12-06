Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
More comfort, more milk*
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More comfort, more milk*
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits
More comfort, more milk*
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More comfort, more milk*
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits