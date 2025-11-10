Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

      Avent SCF254/13 Breast pads

      SCF254/13

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Breast care

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      SCF254/13 Breast pads
      - {discount-value}

      SCF254/13 Breast pads

      total

      recurring payment

      Honeycomb top sheet

      Honeycomb top sheet

      Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.

      Ultra-absorbent material and triple-layered core design

      Ultra-absorbent material and triple-layered core design

      Ultra-absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.

      Individually wrapped for your hygiene

      Individually wrapped for your hygiene

      Individually wrapped for your hygiene, perfect for on the go.

      Leak-proof and breathable outer layer

      Outer layer provides a leak-proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives a breathable feeling.

      2 adhesive strips to keep pads in place

      2 adhesive strips to keep pads in place.

      Only 2 mm thin on average

      Only 2 mm thin on average with contoured shape, helps to make pads invisible under clothes.

      Developed with an expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.