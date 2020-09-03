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Philips AventSCF813/24 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

SCF813/24

4.6
| (154) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
See all benefits
Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.

Teat stays full of milk, not air

Teat stays full of milk, not air

Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic and fussing*

Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. How? A valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up as your baby drinks, allowing uninterrupted feeding. This can help reduce colic, gas, spit-up and burping.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

154

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

03/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Helped with reflux

These bottles are great, a nice size easy to hold. My daughter sucked really well on these tests, she really latches on well to this shape and the flow rate was really suited to her. The design really helped with her colic and reflux was noticeably reduced. I would recommend to anyone with a colicy baby as they have really helpped us.

Pros

Great shape. Nice design. Help with wind

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

29/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Must have bottles

These bottles have made feeding so much easier. The baby accepted the bottles easier and there has been a significant improvement in the colic that he used to suffer with. I am very impressed with these bottles

Pros

Stopped colic. Helped digestion

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

29/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Say goodbye to the dreaded colic

Baby bottles.. so many choices with so many different options . Slow flow , colic friendly. Which one do we go for? I am so glad I found these bottles with their Air free vents . Easy to use and easy to clean too . The Air free vent always stays on top and this allows the test to be full of milk instead of Air that helps to stop the dreaded colic and wind problems . Since I have been using these , my baby has not suffered from colic or anything and I will carry on using these bottles too .

Pros

Easy to use , helps to stop the air rushing to the teat , helps to reduce colic

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

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