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Philips Avent SCF813/24 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Discontinued
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SCF813/24
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All (3)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
AventAirFree vent
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc