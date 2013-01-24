Home
      Easy breast milk storage and feeding

      Philips Avent breast milk container SCF680/04 for storage in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with a teat for feeding. (Teats not included) See all benefits

        Easy breast milk storage and feeding

        No need to transfer milk

        • 4 oz x 4
        All Avent teat and spouts can be used

        All Avent teat and spouts can be used

        All Philips Avent teats and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Teats not included.)

        Express milk directly into storage container

        Express milk directly into storage container

        Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

        Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

        Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

        Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge or freezer

        Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat

        Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat

        Replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Teat is not included.)

        This bottle is made from PP - a BPA-Free material

        This bottle is made from PP - a BPA-Free material

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Breast milk container (125 ml/4 oz)
          4  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          4  pcs
          Screw ring
          4  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Wide neck
          Ease of use
          Compact

        • Storage system

          Storage
          • Breast milk storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Freezer safe
          • Sterilisable
          • Use in fridge
          • Works with Philips Avent range

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Material

          BPA-free*
          Yes

