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2 year warranty
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Breast pumps and care
All series
Philips Avent Avent Breast Milk Containers
Discontinued
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SCF680/04
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (8)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Why is the bottle not transparent?
Is this product recyclable?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Anti-colic baby bottle teats with anti-colic valve
Anti-colic baby bottle teats for a fast flow
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
Teat
Bottle and teat brush
Should there be air bubbles in the bottle during feeding?
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