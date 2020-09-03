2 year warranty
Discontinued
The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.
Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.
Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing*. How? A valve in the teat prevents vacuum build-up as your baby drinks, allowing uninterrupted feeding. This can help reduce colic, gas, spit-up and burping.
4.6
of 5
154
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Daxiedad
03/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Helped with reflux
These bottles are great, a nice size easy to hold. My daughter sucked really well on these tests, she really latches on well to this shape and the flow rate was really suited to her. The design really helped with her colic and reflux was noticeably reduced. I would recommend to anyone with a colicy baby as they have really helpped us.
Pros
Great shape. Nice design. Help with wind
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Marvellousmel
29/08/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Must have bottles
These bottles have made feeding so much easier. The baby accepted the bottles easier and there has been a significant improvement in the colic that he used to suffer with. I am very impressed with these bottles
Pros
Stopped colic. Helped digestion
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Aysh86
29/08/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Say goodbye to the dreaded colic
Baby bottles.. so many choices with so many different options . Slow flow , colic friendly. Which one do we go for? I am so glad I found these bottles with their Air free vents . Easy to use and easy to clean too . The Air free vent always stays on top and this allows the test to be full of milk instead of Air that helps to stop the dreaded colic and wind problems . Since I have been using these , my baby has not suffered from colic or anything and I will carry on using these bottles too .
Pros
Easy to use , helps to stop the air rushing to the teat , helps to reduce colic
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/35 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent