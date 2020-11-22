Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Manual breast pump with bottle

    SCF330/20
    Avent
    3 Awards
    Avent
    • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go* More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go* More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
      Philips Avent Manual breast pump with bottle

      SCF330/20
      3 Awards

      More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*

      Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use and clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on the go.

        Manual breast pump with massage cushion

        • For easy on-the-go use
        • Pump with soft massage cushion
        • Includes bottle and teat
        • Travel cover and sealing disc
        Relaxing position thanks to its special design

        Relaxing position thanks to its special design

        The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.

        Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

        Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

        Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.

        Compact lightweight design

        Compact lightweight design

        The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go more discreet.

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

        Includes our Natural bottle and teat for natural latch-on

        Includes our Natural bottle and teat for natural latch-on

        The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA-free* (food contact parts only)
          Bottle
          • BPA-free*
          • Polypropylene
          Teat
          • BPA-free*
          • Silicone

        • What is included

          Breast pump body with handle
          1  pcs
          Standard massage cushion
          1 pc (19.5 mm [0.77"], a larger size cushion is available separately)
          Natural bottle 125 ml/4 oz
          1  pcs
          Extra-soft newborn flow teat
          1  pcs
          Travel cover
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Breast pad sample packs
          1 pack (2 pcs)

        • Design

          Breast pump design
          Compact design
          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning
          • Fully compatible range
          • Intuitive assembly

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
              Awards

              Reviews

              • Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs. a leading competitor
              • More comfort: 73% of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).
              • Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/Avent
              • BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

