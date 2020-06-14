2 year warranty
Discontinued
For easy on-the-go use
Pump with soft massage cushion
Includes bottle and teat
Travel cover and sealing disc
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping; no need to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.
Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.
The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go more discreet.
Awards
4.4
of 5
161
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Dorotkaa
14/06/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
It is great
The Best Pump I've Tried I absolutely loved this pump back when I was using it. It was so helpful, handy, easy to use, easy to clean and it can be used with either the right or left hand. The suction was perfect and it was you can control this easily with how fast or slow you pump. I also love the fact that you can attach different bottles onto the pump. This made things easy for me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/70 Manual Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/70 Manual Breast Pump
KKNorwich
09/06/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Very comfortable and compact
This is a really great pump, it is only small but is very powerful, just as good as an electric one in my opinion. It is nice and compact so great for travelling or using at work. I found that even though it is powerful it doesn't cause any discomfort.
Pros
Really compact
Cons
The bottle is very small, although not a huge issue as I can transfer to storage containers
This review was made for SCF330/70 Manual Breast Pump
This review was made for SCF330/70 Manual Breast Pump
dorothu
05/06/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
good
I really like this pump. I’ve the electric version too which I’ve also got on really well with but wanted a manual one for when I’m away from my baby and unable to use my plug in one. If I’m honest this manual one is much easier to use and quicker. I managed to get 4oz in less than 15 minutes. It’s easy to disassemble for sterilising and to put back together again. Easy to transfer milk to another bottle if your baby doesn’t get on with the Avent ones. Mine doesn’t make a squeaky noise like some reviews state. I’ve personally experienced a little discomfort with this pump but it’s isn’t painful or unbearable but this could be worse if it took longer for me to express. Regardless however I’d definitely recommend this pump to others.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/40 Manual Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/40 Manual Breast Pump
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs. a leading competitor
More comfort: 73% of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).
Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/Avent
BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011