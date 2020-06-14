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All series

  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
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  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
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  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
  • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*

Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump with bottle

SCF330/20

4.4
| (161) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

1 award

More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use and clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on the go.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Manual breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*

  • For easy on-the-go use

  • Pump with soft massage cushion

  • Includes bottle and teat

  • Travel cover and sealing disc

Relaxing position thanks to its special design

Relaxing position thanks to its special design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping; no need to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.

Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.

Compact lightweight design

Compact lightweight design

The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go more discreet.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961277

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

161

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2

14/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It is great

The Best Pump I've Tried I absolutely loved this pump back when I was using it. It was so helpful, handy, easy to use, easy to clean and it can be used with either the right or left hand. The suction was perfect and it was you can control this easily with how fast or slow you pump. I also love the fact that you can attach different bottles onto the pump. This made things easy for me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/70 Manual Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/70 Manual Breast Pump

09/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very comfortable and compact

This is a really great pump, it is only small but is very powerful, just as good as an electric one in my opinion. It is nice and compact so great for travelling or using at work. I found that even though it is powerful it doesn't cause any discomfort.

Pros

Really compact

Cons

The bottle is very small, although not a huge issue as I can transfer to storage containers

This review was made for SCF330/70 Manual Breast Pump

This review was made for SCF330/70 Manual Breast Pump

05/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good

I really like this pump. I’ve the electric version too which I’ve also got on really well with but wanted a manual one for when I’m away from my baby and unable to use my plug in one. If I’m honest this manual one is much easier to use and quicker. I managed to get 4oz in less than 15 minutes. It’s easy to disassemble for sterilising and to put back together again. Easy to transfer milk to another bottle if your baby doesn’t get on with the Avent ones. Mine doesn’t make a squeaky noise like some reviews state. I’ve personally experienced a little discomfort with this pump but it’s isn’t painful or unbearable but this could be worse if it took longer for me to express. Regardless however I’d definitely recommend this pump to others.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/40 Manual Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF330/40 Manual Breast Pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs. a leading competitor

  2. More comfort: 73% of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).

  3. Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/Avent

  4. BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011