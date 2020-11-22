Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use and clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on the go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use and clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on the go. See all benefits
More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use and clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on the go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More comfort, more milk, easy to take on the go*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use and clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on the go. See all benefits