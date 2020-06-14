I really like this pump. I’ve the electric version too which I’ve also got on really well with but wanted a manual one for when I’m away from my baby and unable to use my plug in one. If I’m honest this manual one is much easier to use and quicker. I managed to get 4oz in less than 15 minutes. It’s easy to disassemble for sterilising and to put back together again. Easy to transfer milk to another bottle if your baby doesn’t get on with the Avent ones. Mine doesn’t make a squeaky noise like some reviews state. I’ve personally experienced a little discomfort with this pump but it’s isn’t painful or unbearable but this could be worse if it took longer for me to express. Regardless however I’d definitely recommend this pump to others.