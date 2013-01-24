Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Microwave Steam Steriliser

    SCF271/07
      Philips Avent Microwave Steam Steriliser

      SCF271/07
      Ultra fast and convenient

      The Philips Avent SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Steriliser's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilising feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

        Ultra fast and convenient

        Sterilises 6 feeding bottles in 2 minutes

        Ultra fast, easy to use

        Ultra fast, easy to use

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 mins. 2 mins at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 mins at 850-1000 Watt, 6 mins at 500-850 Watt.

        Compact and lightweight

        Compact and lightweight

        Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.

        Large capacity

        Large capacity

        Holds up to six 260-ml/9-oz Avent baby bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and two Avent baby bottles.

        Safe, easy handling

        Safe, easy handling

        Clips close lid securely and side grips stay cooler to aid safe handling.

        Effective sterilisation

        Effective sterilisation

        Based on the hospital principle, the intense heat of the steam destroys harmful bacteria.

        Ideal for home and travel

        Ideal for home and travel

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          740  g
          Dimensions
          166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Microwave steam steriliser
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

