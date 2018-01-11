2 year warranty
Discontinued
Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 mins. 2 mins at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 mins at 850-1000 Watt, 6 mins at 500-850 Watt.
Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.
4.7
of 5
75
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Mrsboswell
11/01/2018
United Kingdom
Easy to use and compact
This product is brilliant, it's easy to use and does a thorough job. It's compact and does not take up allot of room. I definitely would recommend this product to other mums.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Helena
02/10/2013
United Kingdom
Quick and easy to use
One of the best products we bought for our new baby. So simple to just put all the items that need sterilizing in here and give it a quick zap in the microwave - no special tablets needed and ready quickly which can be handy when baby is hungry! Fits all sorts of bottles and pumps and things so you don't have to have Philips Avent ones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Emz71
10/07/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use
I used this product for my 1st baby 14yrs ago, so easy to use I bought for our new baby. Can fit 3 bottles & other items such as dummies in and comes with decent bottle brush. It's all good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.