2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
9 oz/260 ml
Slow flow teat
1m+
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
Awards
4.4
of 5
242
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Sumar
13/02/2019
United Kingdom
Must have
I have always loved Philips baby bottles. But this one is just the best my son has used this from day one. Next to nothing difference to the natural mums breast feeding. My son has never had a problem or an issue going from breast to bottle throughout the day. Highly recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Vixylhunter
10/01/2019
United Kingdom
Great
Great bottles! Easy to clean as there's not loads of 'anti colic' bits and pieces. The valves in the teats work perfectly to let air into the bottle as the baby's drinking so no problems with wind. The shape of the teats is just right for the perfect latch. Would definitely recommend!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/47 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/47 Natural baby bottle
KeenaR
11/05/2018
United Kingdom
Easy to use bottle
The design are good and easy to hold on too. Very good flow for the natural teat and it is just a amazing bottle. That’s why I don’t try other bottle just Avent. Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011