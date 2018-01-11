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  • Ultra fast and convenient
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  • Ultra fast and convenient
  • Ultra fast and convenient
  • Ultra fast and convenient
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  • Ultra fast and convenient
  • Ultra fast and convenient

Discontinued

Philips AventMicrowave Steam Steriliser

SCF271/20

4.7
| (75) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
Ultra fast and convenient
Philips Avent Microwave Steam Steriliser's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for use in and out of the home SCF271/20. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

Ultra fast and convenient

Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

Side grips close the lid securely

Side grips close the lid securely

The microwave steriliser has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the steriliser out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the steriliser safely.

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

75

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

3
1

11/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use and compact

This product is brilliant, it's easy to use and does a thorough job. It's compact and does not take up allot of room. I definitely would recommend this product to other mums.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/51 Microwave Steam Steriliser

02/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quick and easy to use

One of the best products we bought for our new baby. So simple to just put all the items that need sterilizing in here and give it a quick zap in the microwave - no special tablets needed and ready quickly which can be handy when baby is hungry! Fits all sorts of bottles and pumps and things so you don't have to have Philips Avent ones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser

10/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

I used this product for my 1st baby 14yrs ago, so easy to use I bought for our new baby. Can fit 3 bottles & other items such as dummies in and comes with decent bottle brush. It's all good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF271/06 Microwave Steam Steriliser

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 