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All series

  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns

Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bottle

SCF699/17

4.9
| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Ideal for newborns
Our Natural 2-oz bottle provides the ideal amount of food for newborns. Designed with the First Flow teat, it has a slower, more controlled flow rate. The soft, textured, wide-shaped teat more closely resembles the breast.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Ideal for newborns

  • 1 Natural bottle

  • 2 oz/60 ml

  • First flow teat

  • Natural teat shape

Slower-flow teat

Slower-flow teat

A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for babies who drink more slowly. The Natural First teat provides the ideal flow rate for starting to bottle feed your baby.

smaller 2-oz/60-ml bottle designed for newborn feeding

smaller 2-oz/60-ml bottle designed for newborn feeding

A smaller-size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy

Soft, textured teat

Soft, textured teat

The softer, textured teat more closely resembles the breast.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961276

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

04/03/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cute and handy bottle

Lovely little bottle, good size for newborn. Strong and quality, safe to use. My baby didnt spot the difference between breast feeding and new bottle, which is great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF699/17 Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF699/17 Baby Bottle

29/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has great features

Perfect for a newborn baby smaller tummy and has natural shape.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF699/17 Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF699/17 Baby Bottle

12/10/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Fijn flesje

Dit flesje is door zijn formaat en speen handig te gebruiken voor pasgeboren kindjes, maar ook voor grotere kindjes om wat water in te doen. Wij hebben dit flesje mogen testen voor Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF699/17 Babyfles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF699/17 Babyfles

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 