2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Natural bottle
2 oz/60 ml
First flow teat
Natural teat shape
A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for babies who drink more slowly. The Natural First teat provides the ideal flow rate for starting to bottle feed your baby.
A smaller-size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy
The softer, textured teat more closely resembles the breast.
Awards
4.9
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ewazakholi
04/03/2019
United Kingdom
Cute and handy bottle
Lovely little bottle, good size for newborn. Strong and quality, safe to use. My baby didnt spot the difference between breast feeding and new bottle, which is great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF699/17 Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF699/17 Baby Bottle
mario41
29/01/2019
United Kingdom
This product has great features
Perfect for a newborn baby smaller tummy and has natural shape.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF699/17 Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF699/17 Baby Bottle
Sterk2013
12/10/2015
Nederland
Fijn flesje
Dit flesje is door zijn formaat en speen handig te gebruiken voor pasgeboren kindjes, maar ook voor grotere kindjes om wat water in te doen. Wij hebben dit flesje mogen testen voor Philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF699/17 Babyfles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF699/17 Babyfles
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.