Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent

    Electric Steam Steriliser

    SCF274/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Fast and easy to use Fast and easy to use Fast and easy to use
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Electric Steam Steriliser

      SCF274/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Fast and easy to use

      This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. Includes 2 AVENT Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Electric Steam Steriliser

      Fast and easy to use

      This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. Includes 2 AVENT Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

      Fast and easy to use

      This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. Includes 2 AVENT Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Electric Steam Steriliser

      Fast and easy to use

      This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. Includes 2 AVENT Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sterilisers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Electric Steam Steriliser

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast and easy to use

        One-touch operation

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

        Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

        Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

        Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

        The steriliser has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and teats much easier.

        Just add water, load and switch on

        Just add water, load and switch on

        The Electric Steriliser is very easy to use and will make your daily sterilising chore effortless. Just add water, load the steriliser with the contents you would like to sterilise and switch it on.

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in only 8 minutes

        Contents are sterile and ready to use in only 8 minutes

        The advantage of steam sterilisation is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Electric Steriliser takes as little as 8 minutes to sterilise a full load of 6 bottles, teats and dome caps.

        Sterile contents for longer

        Sterile contents for longer

        Once the sterilisation cycle has been completed the contents inside the Philips Avent Electric Steriliser will remain sterile for up to 6 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          320 (H), 230 (W), 230 (L)  mm
          Weight
          1.47  kg

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Newborn Soother
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs
          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs
          Extra-soft newborn flow teat
          2  pcs
          Extra Durable Feeding Bottle
          • 125 ml/4 oz
          • 260 ml/9 oz

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount