2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF696/17
1 Bottle
11 oz/330 ml
Medium flow teat
3m+
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
4.2
of 5
31
Reviews
PetraMR
27/05/2020
Deutschland
Babygläschen Glas Naturell
Der Sauger ist tatsächlich der weiblichen Brust nachempfunden und somit ist der Wechsel vom Stillen sehr einfach. Die Glasflasche hält die Nahrung im Flaschenwärmer sehr gut auf Temperatur und die Milch lockt nicht. Ich würde die Flasche mit dem Sauger immer wieder kaufen und kann Sie nur empfehlen.
Pros
Wie oben beschrieben
Cons
Bis jetzt keine gefunden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/17 Natural-Babyflasche
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/17 Natural-Babyflasche
MammaTill2
14/04/2016
Sverige
Bästa nappflaskan
Nappflaskan är helt fantastisk. Luftventil som gör att barnet alltid kan dricka utan att behöva släppa taget. Neutral i utseendet och anpassad form som gör det lätt för barnen att äta.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF696/17 Natural baby bottle
Melisanis
10/02/2021
Ελλάδα
Τελειοοοο
Τελειοοοο το μωρό το δέχτηκε αμέσως.. 7 μηνων κ συνεχίζουμε με Avent ❤️❤️❤️
This review was made for SCF698/17 Μπιμπερό Natural
This review was made for SCF698/17 Μπιμπερό Natural
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011