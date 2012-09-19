2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF260/22
220-240 V
Simply select from a few options and the technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby's feed gently and evenly.
Easy to use digital display keeps you informed.
Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.
3.0
of 5
129
Reviews
Amira
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
mshharris
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Shellbaby
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Product very useful
I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Exception: not recommended for use with 11 oz/330 ml PP semi-transparent Philips Avent bottle.