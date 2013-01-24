Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fast, intelligent warming
The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, intelligent warming
The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest! See all benefits
Fast, intelligent warming
The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, intelligent warming
The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest! See all benefits
Simply select from a few options and the technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby's feed gently and evenly.
Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.
Philips Avent iQ products, with advanced technology, are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.
Easy to use digital display keeps you informed.
For milk and baby food from the fridge, freezer or at room temperature. Fits all Avent Bottles, VIA Cups and baby food jars. **
Power
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
Compatibility
SCF145/06
SCF870/21