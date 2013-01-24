Search terms
The natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise using the Natural bottles with Natural feeding teats only.
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA-free* material (polypropylene).
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2 oz/60 ml, 4 oz/125 ml, 9 oz/260 ml and 11 oz/330 ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.
