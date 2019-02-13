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  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF695/27

4.4
| (242) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

1 award

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The natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

The natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 Bottles

  • 9 oz/260 ml

  • Slow flow teat

  • 1m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961276

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

242

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

13/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Must have

I have always loved Philips baby bottles. But this one is just the best my son has used this from day one. Next to nothing difference to the natural mums breast feeding. My son has never had a problem or an issue going from breast to bottle throughout the day. Highly recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

10/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

Great bottles! Easy to clean as there's not loads of 'anti colic' bits and pieces. The valves in the teats work perfectly to let air into the bottle as the baby's drinking so no problems with wind. The shape of the teats is just right for the perfect latch. Would definitely recommend!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/47 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/47 Natural baby bottle

11/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use bottle

The design are good and easy to hold on too. Very good flow for the natural teat and it is just a amazing bottle. That’s why I don’t try other bottle just Avent. Thank you

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011