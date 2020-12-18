Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Microwave Steam Steriliser

    SCF271/06
      Ultra fast and convenient

      Philips AVENT Microwave Steam Steriliser's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for use in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

      Ultra fast and convenient

      Philips AVENT Microwave Steam Steriliser's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for use in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

        Microwave Steam Steriliser

        Ultra fast and convenient

        Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

        Side grips close the lid securely

        Side grips close the lid securely

        The microwave steriliser has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the steriliser out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the steriliser safely.

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

        Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

        The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

        Holds six Philips Avent bottles

        Holds six Philips Avent bottles

        Despite its small size, it is the only microwave steriliser that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilisers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser allows you to sterilise a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilising breast pumps.

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

        Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
          Weight
          740  g

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Microwave steam steriliser
          1  pcs
          Feeding Bottle (260 ml/9 oz)
          1  pcs
          Feeding Bottle (125 ml/4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Extra soft Slow Flow teat
          1  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow teat
          1  pcs
          Newborn Soother
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

