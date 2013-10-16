2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 Bottles
4 oz/125 ml
Newborn flow teat
0m+
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
Awards
4.7
of 5
47
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Fuzzytop
16/10/2013
United Kingdom
Great product
Excellent bottles and teats which wash and sterilise well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle
hbma
18/05/2013
United Kingdom
excellent bottle. worth every penny
Excellent bottle, no leakage at all, easy to suck on.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle
Cherylp86
13/02/2013
United Kingdom
its a great product.
Hi i tried philip bottle ....its great ..n gud design too..no issue with leaking......no colic prob...easy to feed. Thanks to philips good luck
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011