2 year warranty
Discontinued
220-240 V
Steam sterilisation is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.
Just add water, load and switch on. Contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.
Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.
4.6
of 5
57
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
lilmummy18
14/11/2013
United Kingdom
does what you need it too and easy to use
I bought this steriliser for my first child and am now using it on my second and I've got to say its the easiest way of sterilising bottles. It's also really easy to use all you have got to do is pour 90mls of water in, place basket with your bottles, breastpump or dummies on inside, pop the lid on and press the button. I know theres a newer version of this steriliser out but to be honest you don't really need the extra settings this one does everything you need.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser
YKim
07/07/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
I have been using this product for the pass 5 years. 3 times a day for my 2 kids, 5 & 2 year old. It still working though i start to observe some color degration on the top cover & body. Will buy a new one on plastic (PP) concern for the next 5 year as the 3rd kids expecting year end.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser
Tiggerything
30/09/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic steriliser
This steriliser is great, it does the job it's supposed to do and quickly. I have recommended it to many friends who have subsequently bought it. I also bought this steriliser for my previous 2 children too, so I'm on my 3rd one, I think that speaks for itself as to how good this item is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.