1
    2 year warranty

    Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    Free delivery

    Philips Avent

    Electric Steam Steriliser

    SCF274/26
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes
        Electric Steam Steriliser

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes

        Fast and easy to use

        • 220-240 V
        Effective sterilisation

        Effective sterilisation

        Steam sterilisation is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

        Fast and easy to use

        Fast and easy to use

        Just add water, load and switch on. Contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

        Large capacity

        Large capacity

        Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

        Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

        Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

        Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
          Weight
          1.575  kg

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Express Electric Steam Steriliser
          1  pcs
          Feeding Bottle (260 ml/9 oz)
          2  pcs
          Extra soft Slow Flow teat
          2  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

