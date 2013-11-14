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  • Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes
  • Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes

Discontinued

Philips Avent ExpressElectric Steam Steriliser

SCF274/26

4.6
| (57) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes
Fast and easy to use
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Fast and easy to use

Sterilises 6 bottles in 8 minutes

  • 220-240 V

Effective sterilisation

Effective sterilisation

Steam sterilisation is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

Fast and easy to use

Fast and easy to use

Just add water, load and switch on. Contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

Large capacity

Large capacity

Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

57

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

3

14/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

does what you need it too and easy to use

I bought this steriliser for my first child and am now using it on my second and I've got to say its the easiest way of sterilising bottles. It's also really easy to use all you have got to do is pour 90mls of water in, place basket with your bottles, breastpump or dummies on inside, pop the lid on and press the button. I know theres a newer version of this steriliser out but to be honest you don't really need the extra settings this one does everything you need.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

07/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

I have been using this product for the pass 5 years. 3 times a day for my 2 kids, 5 & 2 year old. It still working though i start to observe some color degration on the top cover & body. Will buy a new one on plastic (PP) concern for the next 5 year as the 3rd kids expecting year end.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser

30/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic steriliser

This steriliser is great, it does the job it's supposed to do and quickly. I have recommended it to many friends who have subsequently bought it. I also bought this steriliser for my previous 2 children too, so I'm on my 3rd one, I think that speaks for itself as to how good this item is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 