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Bottle warmers & sterilisers
All series
Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Steriliser
Discontinued
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SCF274/26
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User manual
All (8)
Where can I find the manual for my previous Microwave Steriliser?
When should Mothers stop sterilising?
How long is the cycle time?
How long will items remain sterile once the cycle has finished?
Can other brands/products be sterilised in the unit?
AventSteriliser tongs
Advanced2-in-1 Steamer Blender
Bottle and teat brush
My steriliser switches off after 2-3 minutes of starting a cycle, is there any malfunction?
Avent Natural Bottles do not fit my Philips steriliser
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