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  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming

Discontinued

Philips AventDigital Bottle Warmer

SCF260/37

3
| (129) Reviews
Fast, intelligent warming
The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest.
See all benefits

Ultra fast, multiple warming options

Fast, intelligent warming

  • 220-240 V

Automatically calculates warming time

Automatically calculates warming time

The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer automatically calculates the required warming time according to the type of feed, the quantity of feed and the starting temperature. Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means that there is no risk of overheating.

Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer allows you to heat your baby's feed quickly and evenly. It warms 4 oz/125 ml of milk at room temperature in less than 2 minutes.

Easy to use digital display

Easy to use digital display

The digital display on the Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer is very easy to use. It keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle and will let you know when your feed is ready.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

129

Reviews

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Product very useful

I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Bottle not included with this product

  2. Exception: not recommended for use with 11 oz/330 ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.