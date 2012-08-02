2 year warranty
Discontinued
220-240 V
Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz AVENT bottles or two Philips AVENT Breast Pumps and accessories. Sterilises in 6 minutes and contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.
Philips Avent iQ products, with advanced technology, are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.
Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.
4.5
of 5
32
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Torie
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Advent steamer
Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer