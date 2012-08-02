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  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are
  • Always ready when you are

Discontinued

Philips AventDigital Steam Steriliser

SCF276/26

4.5
| (32) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Always ready when you are
Philips AVENT Digital Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.
See all benefits

Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilisation

Always ready when you are

  • 220-240 V

Sterilises 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

Sterilises 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz AVENT bottles or two Philips AVENT Breast Pumps and accessories. Sterilises in 6 minutes and contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

Philips Avent iQ products, with advanced technology, are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

Sterile contents day and night

Sterile contents day and night

Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

32

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Advent steamer

Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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