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Philips Avent Digital Steam Steriliser
Discontinued
Support
SCF276/26
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User manual
All (5)
When should Mothers stop sterilising?
How long will items remain sterile once the cycle has finished?
Can other brands/products be sterilised in the unit?
What guarantee does the unit carry, should it malfunction?
Where can I get some more Citric Acid?
AventSteriliser tongs
Advanced2-in-1 Steamer Blender
Bottle and teat brush
When I run mode 2 the unit turns to zero after finishing the cycle. Why is that?
My steriliser switches off after 2-3 minutes of starting a cycle, is there any malfunction?
Avent Natural Bottles do not fit my Philips steriliser