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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips Avent Natural ResponseBottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

SCY900/01

4.7
| (228) Reviews | 98% recommend this product

Available in

125 ml/4 oz
125 ml/4 oz
260 ml/9 oz
260 ml/9 oz
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right teat is important. See more info below.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 1 Bottle

  • 4 oz/125 ml

  • Slow Flow 2 Teat

  • 0-3 m

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

228

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

16/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Natural response

Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

16/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

This bottle is great, it's easy to use with a nice simple design. It's easy to clean and reassemble. Downside is that it is a bit small but it's fine if you have a small little baby.

Pros

Ease of using and cleaning

Cons

Bit too small

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

10/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Builds independence and easy to feed from bottle

I received this bottle in conjunction with Phillips to test them but this is my honest review. This bottle is perfect for us as my daughter doesn't drink too much so volume wise it's great. Also she can try and hold it herself promoting independence. Good size and easy to read when logging what's been drunk. Perfect to put in my changing bag for on. The move as it doesn't take up too much space and nice and easy to clean

Pros

Easy to clean, child can try to hold.

Cons

None for this bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011