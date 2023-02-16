2 year warranty
Available in
1 Bottle
4 oz/125 ml
Slow Flow 2 Teat
0-3 m
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.7
of 5
228
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Natashalouise24
16/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Natural response
Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Shiningpath
16/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
This bottle is great, it's easy to use with a nice simple design. It's easy to clean and reassemble. Downside is that it is a bit small but it's fine if you have a small little baby.
Pros
Ease of using and cleaning
Cons
Bit too small
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Emmylouise15
10/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Builds independence and easy to feed from bottle
I received this bottle in conjunction with Phillips to test them but this is my honest review. This bottle is perfect for us as my daughter doesn't drink too much so volume wise it's great. Also she can try and hold it herself promoting independence. Good size and easy to read when logging what's been drunk. Perfect to put in my changing bag for on. The move as it doesn't take up too much space and nice and easy to clean
Pros
Easy to clean, child can try to hold.
Cons
None for this bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011