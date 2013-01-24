Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Manual Breast Pump

    SCF430/10
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
      Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

      SCF430/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

      Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by the baby's own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples.

      Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

      Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

      Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by the baby's own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples. See all benefits

      Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

      Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by the baby's own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

      Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

      Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by the baby's own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples. See all benefits

        Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

        Natural Motion Technology, for quick milk flow

        • Easily pump and feed
        • Standard set
        Helps you release milk fast

        Helps you release milk fast

        The innovative silicone flange - inspired by the baby's unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.

        One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

        One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

        One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

        Ideal for mums who pump on the go

        Ideal for mums who pump on the go

        The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go simple and discreet.

        Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

        Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

        A unique, portable manual breast pump – ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home or before breastfeeding.

        Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

        Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

        Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.

        Express without leaning forward

        Express without leaning forward

        Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.

        Easy to clean and set up

        Easy to clean and set up

        Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.

        Express and feed

        Express and feed

        To feed using your expressed milk, simply attach the soft teat to the bottle container. To store your milk for feeding later on, close the bottle using the sealing disc.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA-free*
          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA-free*
          Teat
          • Silicone
          • BPA-free*

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Soft and adaptive cushion
          Gentle stimulation
          Portable and lightweight
          Easy on the go

        • What is included

          120 ml (4 oz) Bottle with 0m+ nipple
          1  pcs
          Disposable breast pads
          2  pcs
          Sealing disc
          1  pcs
          Cushion cover
          1  pcs
          Expression kit with handle
          1  pcs

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
              • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
              • BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

