2 year warranty
Easily pump and feed
Standard set
The innovative silicone flange - inspired by baby’s unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.
One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).
If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.
4.6
of 5
365
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Mama260626
06/08/2026
United Kingdom
Far exceeded my expectations
This pump is fantastic - super comfortable and easy to take apart for cleaning.
Pros
Simple, comfortable
Cons
Nothing so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF430/01 Manual Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF430/01 Manual Breast Pump
Cornishfox
28/04/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
The breast pump is so easy to use
I have used a hands free popular pump before and I much preferred this as a as it actually easier
Pros
No wires , can move around using, easy to clean out
Cons
I actually have none I have used 3 different brands and types and I prefer this by far for ease.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF430/10 Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF430/10 Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology
Madalka25
22/04/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Amazing product
Love this pump! Very easy to use and clean.This product is small and compact so can fit in baby’s changing back and take with you wherever you go plus it’s so easy to use, just position over the nipple and it does all the hard work for you! The sucking is strong but not too strong that it causes any pain.Cleaning wise, rinse through with a bit of soapy water then clean out, put boiling water in a separate washing up bowl and leave for 5 minutes or when the water is slightly cooler and jobs a gooden! So happy with this product and it’s made my life so much easier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF430/10 Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF430/10 Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
BPA-free breast pump: only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011