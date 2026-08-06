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  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
  • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

Philips AventManual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology

SCF430/10

4.6
| (365) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
The Philips Avent Portable Manual Breast Pump with Natural Motion Technology, inspired by your baby's suckling for quick let down. Fits all nipples and has easily adjustable rhythm and vacuum. Finding the right nipple is important. See more below.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Natural Motion Technology, for quick milk flow

Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

  • Easily pump and feed

  • Standard set

Helps you release milk fast

Helps you release milk fast

The innovative silicone flange - inspired by baby’s unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.

One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

365

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2

06/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Far exceeded my expectations

This pump is fantastic - super comfortable and easy to take apart for cleaning.

Pros

Simple, comfortable

Cons

Nothing so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF430/01 Manual Breast Pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF430/01 Manual Breast Pump

28/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The breast pump is so easy to use

I have used a hands free popular pump before and I much preferred this as a as it actually easier

Pros

No wires , can move around using, easy to clean out

Cons

I actually have none I have used 3 different brands and types and I prefer this by far for ease.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF430/10 Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF430/10 Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology

22/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing product

Love this pump! Very easy to use and clean.This product is small and compact so can fit in baby’s changing back and take with you wherever you go plus it’s so easy to use, just position over the nipple and it does all the hard work for you! The sucking is strong but not too strong that it causes any pain.Cleaning wise, rinse through with a bit of soapy water then clean out, put boiling water in a separate washing up bowl and leave for 5 minutes or when the water is slightly cooler and jobs a gooden! So happy with this product and it’s made my life so much easier!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF430/10 Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF430/10 Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.

  2. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).

  3. BPA-free breast pump: only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011