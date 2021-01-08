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2 year warranty
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Breast pumps and care
All series
Philips Avent Manual breast pump with Natural Motion Technology
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SCF430/10
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User manual
All (10)
Other Questions (1)
Milk (2)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
How should I warm up breast milk?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventBreast pump handle
AventStem for diaphragm
AventBreast pump funnel cover
AventMassage cushion for breast pump
AventPump Body for breast pump
AventBreast pump valve
Breast pads
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
AventElectric breast pump diaphragm
Disposable breast pads
The suction of my manual breast pump is too low or too high
My pump does a squeaking noise when moving the handle. Why is that?
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