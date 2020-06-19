Search terms

    Philips Avent

    Manual Breast Pump

    SCF430/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
            Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

            Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by the baby's own suckling action for a quick let-down. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples.
            Helps you release milk fast

            Helps you release milk fast

            The innovative silicone flange - inspired by the baby's unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.

            One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

            One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

            One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

            Ideal for mums who pump on the go

            Ideal for mums who pump on the go

            The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go simple and discreet.

            Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

            Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

            A unique, portable manual breast pump – ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home or before breastfeeding.

            Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

            Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

            Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.

            Express without leaning forward

            Express without leaning forward

            Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.

            Easy to clean and set up

            Easy to clean and set up

            Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.

            Technical Specifications

            • What is included

              Expression kit with handle
              1  pcs
              125 ml (4 oz) Bottle container
              1  pcs

            • Functions

              Soft and adaptive cushion
              Gentle stimulation

