2 year warranty
1 Bottle
260 ml (9 oz)
Variable Flow Teat
3-6 m
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
Understand product reviews
4.7
of 5
379
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Lioness30
04/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect teat!
My son recently started refusing bottles from a different brand but since using this bottle he has been drinking out of a bottle more frequently. The teat is more natural seeming and therefore easier for him to drink from. I love that it glows in the dark so it can be easily seen at nighttime. Its also super easy to disassemble and assemble again after washing and sterilising.
Pros
Glows in the dark, more natural teat, easy to disassemble and assemble
Cons
Does not remove bubbles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Poppy01927
28/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Absolutely worth it - a game-changer!
I’ve been using this Philips Avent Natural Response Nighttime baby bottle for a while now and honestly, it has completely transformed our evening and overnight feeding routine. From the thoughtful design to the baby-friendly features, it’s hands-down one of the best bottles we’ve used. What makes this bottle stand out is the gentle glow-in-the-dark ring, it’s subtle but perfect for night feeds. I no longer have to flip lights on or wake the whole household trying to find the bottle. It emits just enough light to see what I’m doing without disturbing baby’s sleep. The Natural Response teat only releases milk when baby is actively feeding, so there’s no constant flow or drips when your little one pauses. This feels far more natural than other bottles we’ve tried and makes the transition between breastfeeding and bottle feeding so much easier. It’s simple to assemble and clean, which is such a relief in the middle of a hectic day with a little one. Overall, this bottle is thoughtfully designed with both parents and babies in mind. Whether you’re combining breastfeeding and bottle feeding or just tackling those late-night top-ups, it does exactly what it promises and more. Absolutely worth the 5 stars!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Emilyhena
17/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
I absolutely love this Philips Avent baby bottle! The design is adorable with the cute little sloth illustration, which makes feeding time even more enjoyable. The bottle is lightweight, easy to hold, and has a comfortable shape that fits perfectly in my hand.
Pros
Feeding time made easier and sweeter with our favorite Philips Avent bottle. Comfortable, reliable, and perfect for little hands
Cons
There is nothing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011