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Philips AventSCF053/17 Natural glass baby bottle

SCF053/17

3.4
| (60) Reviews
See all benefits
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Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

60

Reviews

19/06/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Fijne fles

Hele fijne fles makkelijk schoon te maken Aanrader Bezorging was gelijk volgende dag binnen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF053/17 Glazen Natural-babyfles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF053/17 Glazen Natural-babyfles

13/06/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr zufrieden

Ich bin von der Babyflasche begeistert. Dadurch das sie aus Glas ist braucht man keine Angst vor Weichmachern zu haben. Die Flasche ist langlebig und lässt sich einfach reinigen. Was auch gut ist, ist der Sauger mit langsamem Nahrungsfluss so kann sich das Baby nicht verschlucken und man braucht keine Angst zu haben. Ich kann die Flasche jedem Baby ab dem 1. Monat empfehlen

Pros

Glas Flasche, Sauger mit langsamem Nahrungsfluss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF053/17 Natural-Babyflasche aus Glas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF053/17 Natural-Babyflasche aus Glas

28/05/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Produkt

Diese Flasche hat mich voll und ganz überzeugt. Ich bin mit diesem Produkt voll zufrieden.

Pros

funktioniert bestens

Cons

keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF053/17 Natural-Babyflasche aus Glas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF053/17 Natural-Babyflasche aus Glas

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