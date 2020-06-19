2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF053/17
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
3.4
of 5
60
Reviews
Feci
19/06/2020
Nederland
Fijne fles
Hele fijne fles makkelijk schoon te maken Aanrader Bezorging was gelijk volgende dag binnen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF053/17 Glazen Natural-babyfles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF053/17 Glazen Natural-babyfles
Blondii90
13/06/2020
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Sehr zufrieden
Ich bin von der Babyflasche begeistert. Dadurch das sie aus Glas ist braucht man keine Angst vor Weichmachern zu haben. Die Flasche ist langlebig und lässt sich einfach reinigen. Was auch gut ist, ist der Sauger mit langsamem Nahrungsfluss so kann sich das Baby nicht verschlucken und man braucht keine Angst zu haben. Ich kann die Flasche jedem Baby ab dem 1. Monat empfehlen
Pros
Glas Flasche, Sauger mit langsamem Nahrungsfluss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF053/17 Natural-Babyflasche aus Glas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF053/17 Natural-Babyflasche aus Glas
Betsy11
28/05/2020
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Super Produkt
Diese Flasche hat mich voll und ganz überzeugt. Ich bin mit diesem Produkt voll zufrieden.
Pros
funktioniert bestens
Cons
keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF053/17 Natural-Babyflasche aus Glas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF053/17 Natural-Babyflasche aus Glas