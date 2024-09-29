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  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store
  • Sterilise, dry and store

-20% discount with code: WBFW26

Philips AventBaby bottle steriliser

SCF293/01

4.6
| (163) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Sterilise, dry and store
Be ready for your baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Steriliser and Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The steriliser is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
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WBFW26
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Sterilise and dry in 40 mins

Sterilise, dry and store

  • Bottle Steriliser and Dryer

  • Premium

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

163

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

29/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect steriliser!

Love its design, simplicity and ease of use. Dries bottles perfectly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser

20/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Product

This is perfect for first time mums like myself. It’s great with the 3 different options. I always use the sterilise and dry option. It is worth the money for definate! I wouldn’t look at any others as I was very pleased with this.

Pros

The auto function.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser

03/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing , so easy to use !

Fantastic product easy to use sterilises in mins and has big space !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.