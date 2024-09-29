This is a fantastic steriliser. It has a modern appearance and although it is quite big it is slimline so doesn't take up much in the way of kitchen work surface. It would be suitable for any kitchen. It is really easy to assemble and use, you can sterilise 6 bottles in one go and dummies etc at the same time, it only has one control button which you turn to use your required mode. There are 3 cleaning functions; 1) Sterilise/steam only 2) Sterilise and Dry and 3) Dry only. The sterilise only function is very useful if you are in a rush as it only takes 10 minutes to do and the dryer comes with a pair of tongues for if the items are still hot when you take them out. The sterilise and dry is amazing, put 130 ml of water into the tray at the bottom, pop 6 bottles into the main compartment with their other parts in the separate tray on top, and simply press go and you have 6 bottles ready in 40 minutes which are dry and ready for use and stay sterile for 24 hours. It is just so convenient! It also brings peace of mind that the items have definitely been sterilised properly. Overall this is a fantastic steriliser, if gives you peace of mind, id drys your bottles which saves so much faff and fiddling, it's modern and sleek and would look good in any kitchen, and it has the convenience of being able to sterilise multiple bottles in one go making them usable for 24 hours. I absolutely would recommend this to any busy parent and wouldn't use anything other than this myself now.