2 year warranty
Save 20%
Bottle Steriliser and Dryer
Premium
Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.
4.6
of 5
163
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
NJJD
29/09/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect steriliser!
Love its design, simplicity and ease of use. Dries bottles perfectly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser
First time mam
20/07/2022
United Kingdom
Excellent Product
This is perfect for first time mums like myself. It’s great with the 3 different options. I always use the sterilise and dry option. It is worth the money for definate! I wouldn’t look at any others as I was very pleased with this.
Pros
The auto function.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser
03/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing , so easy to use !
Fantastic product easy to use sterilises in mins and has big space !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.