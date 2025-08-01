2 year warranty
1 Bottle
11 oz/330 ml
Fast Flow 4 Teat
6m+
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
4.8
of 5
235
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Zahra7654
01/08/2025
United Kingdom
Great feature and quality
Good quality and features, I highly recomend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY906/02 Baby bottles with Flow 4 teats
This review was made for Natural Response SCY906/02 Baby bottles with Flow 4 teats
Hoorain
09/06/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I have been using Philips Avent bottles for almost three years now and they have been absolutely reliable. Both my kids love them even my older one still prefers her Avent bottle. The quality, durability, and ease of cleaning make them a must have for every parent!❤️👶🍼
This review was made for Natural Response SCY906/02 Baby bottles with Flow 4 teats
This review was made for Natural Response SCY906/02 Baby bottles with Flow 4 teats
Misskelly972
16/02/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Avent Natural Response
The bottle is fairly light weight and the markings are still clear even after being sterilised. Easy to wash too. The teat is soft and flexible and my baby adapted to using it quickly.
Pros
Soft and flexible teat and
Cons
Expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY906 Bottle plastic 330ml, flow 4 teat, 1 piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY906 Bottle plastic 330ml, flow 4 teat, 1 piece
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011